After Trump’s appearance, the nation’s largest gathering of Black journalists gets back to business

CHICAGO (AP) — The National Association of Black Journalists conference is back to business as usual after former President Donald Trump’s contentious interview. Thousands of journalists are speaking with recruiters or networking at the career fair in Chicago. Meeting rooms overflow with attendees listening to panel discussions on career growth and industry changes, including conversations around artificial intelligence and criminal justice coverage. Trump on Wednesday made false claims about Vice President Kamala Harris’ race and insulted ABC News correspondent Rachel Scott after she asked him a tough question about his past attacks on Black people. NABJ attendee Fred Sweets said Thursday the Republican presidential nominee has “sunk his ship” but still is “a hero” for his followers.

