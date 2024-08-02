Authorities are investigating after a man died in police custody on Long Island

WYANDANCH, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a man who lost consciousness as police officers were trying to subdue him on Long Island. Suffolk County police say they got a 911 call about a possibly intoxicated man lying on the ground in Wyandanch shortly before 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Officers arrived and found the man acting agitated and banging on a business window while naked from the waist down. According to the police, officers subdued the man and handcuffed him. The man became unresponsive and police and rescue workers performed CPR. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not immediately released.

