Kendall Ellis rides porta potty mishap to a deal with a toilet paper company, and a trip to Olympics

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — The summer has been flush with opportunities for American 400-meter champion Kendall Ellis. Track fans might remember Ellis as the runner who found herself stuck in a porta potty at the U.S. track trials, in a semi-panic as she banged on the door for 10 minutes trying to grab someone’s attention, worried that her Olympic hopes were going down the you-know-what. Help finally arrived. Ellis won the semifinal, then won the final, along with the Olympic trip that goes with it. Not long after that, she had a new sponsorship deal with toilet paper maker Charmin. Ellis says it was just the perfect fit.

