Michigan voters to choose party candidates for crucial Senate race in battleground state

Published 10:36 PM

Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — National attention has turned to Michigan for the presidential race, but voters will also have a major say in determining which major party controls Congress next year. The general election lineup for an open U.S. Senate seat and two competitive congressional races will be solidified in next week’s party primaries. Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Republican Mike Rogers are seen as the likely nominees for an open Senate seat. With Democrats holding a narrow majority in the U.S. Senate and Republicans maintaining similarly slim control of the U.S. House of Representatives, the Michigan contests could have far-reaching national implications.

Associated Press

