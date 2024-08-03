Suspected missile attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels hits container ship in first attack in 2 weeks

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A suspected missile attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels struck a container ship traveling through the Gulf of Aden, likely the first assault by the group since Israeli airstrikes targeted them. The Houthis have offered no explanation for the two-week pause in their attacks on shipping through the Red Sea corridor, which have seen similar slowdowns since the assaults began in November over Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. But the resumption Saturday comes after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, the Houthis’ main benefactor, amid renewed concerns over the war breaking out into a regional conflict.

