Albania’s governing Socialist Party wins mayoral poll in a town with ethnic Greek minority

QEPARO, Albania (AP) — Preliminary results show Albania’s governing Socialist Party candidate Vangjel Tavo has won the mayoral election in the southwestern town of Himara. Results at the Central Election Commission on Monday showed Tavo won more than 58% of the votes in Sunday’s election while Petraq Gjikuria from the Together We Win 10-party opposition coalition had 41%. Both candidates are members of the local ethnic Greek community. The early election was held after Fredis Beleris was stripped of his title and imprisoned on a vote-buying conviction. His case has strained relations between Tirana and Athens, with Greece threatening to hold up Albania’s bid to join the European Union.

