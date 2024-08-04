Germany and the Philippines agree to rapidly finalize a defense pact to address security threats

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Germany and the Philippines have agreed to rapidly finalize a defense pact that will allow joint military training and possible sale of German weapons to address security threats, including China’s growing aggression in the South China Sea, which Manila’s defense chief said was “the sole cause of tensions” and conflicts in the disputed waters. Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro said the proposed Arrangement on Defense Cooperation that he and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius discussed Sunday in talks in Manila could be concluded as early as this year given current security concerns.

