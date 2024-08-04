Mourad Merzouki brings hip-hop dance to the Olympic stage with ‘Dance of the Games’

CRETEIL, France (AP) — Mourad Merzouki is bringing hip-hop dance to the Paris Olympics. The French-Algerian choreographer is the creator of the “Dance of the Games.” Merzouki’s showcase at the Trocadéro Champions Park kicks off Monday. The four-day “Dance of the Games” marks a triumphant moment for Merzouki, whose hip-hop style was once doubted 30 years ago but has now proven its lasting appeal. Merzouki’s dance routine is one of three styles featured on the Trocadéro stage. His choreography blends the elements of martial arts, visual arts, circus and live arts, tailored to engage audiences of all ages and abilities.

