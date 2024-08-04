Noah Lyles wins Olympic 100 by five-thousandths of a second, among closest finishes in Games history

AP National Writer

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Noah Lyles won the Olympic 100 meters by .005 seconds Sunday, waiting some 30 seconds after the finish of one of the closest sprints in history to find out he’d beaten Kishane Thompson of Jamaica.

The word “Photo” popped up on the scoreboard next to the names of Lyles, Thompson and five others after they crossed the line.

Lyles paced the track with his hands draped over his head. Finally, the numbers came up. Lyles won in 9.784 seconds to edge out the Jamaican by five-thousandths of a tick of the clock.

Lyles said he thought he had given the win away by dipping at the line too soon, so he went up to Thompson and told him, “Bro, I think you got that one.”

“But then my name popped up and I’m like ‘Oh my gosh, amazing!’”

America’s Fred Kerley came in third at 9.81.

“That’s probably one of the most beautiful races I’ve been in,” he said.

The top seven all finished within .09 of each other.

This was the closest 1-2 finish in the 100 since at least Moscow in 1980 — or maybe even ever. Back then, Britain’s Allan Wells narrowly beat Silvio Leonard in an era when the electronic timers didn’t go down into the thousandths of a second. The same was true in 1932, when Eddie Tolan won the Olympics’ first ever photo finish.

Thank goodness they do now.

“I thought I had (him) cleared,” Thompson said. “But I wasn’t sure. It was so close.”

Lyles became the first American to win the marquee event in Olympic track since Justin Gatlin in 2004.

The 9.784 also marks a personal best for Lyles, who has been promising to add his own brand of excitement to track and certainly delivered this time.

He will be a favorite later this week in the 200 meters — his better race — and will try to join Usain Bolt as the latest runner to win both Olympic sprints.

For perspective, the blink of an eye takes, on average, .1 second, which was 20 times longer than the gap between first and second in this one.

What was the difference? Maybe Lyles’ closing speed and that lean into the line that he thought was mistimed.

He and Thompson had two of the three slowest bursts from the blocks, and Thompson had what sufficed for a “lead” at the halfway point. The photo finish actually shows Kerley’s orange shoe well in front of everything at the finish line. But it’s the chest breaking the barrier that counts, and Lyles beat everyone by a sliver.

When the American learned he had added the Olympic title to the 100 meters he won at world championships last year, he pulled off his name tag and raised it to the sky, then brought his hands to his side and pointed at the camera.

“America, I told you I got this!” he yelled into the camera.

Yes, he’s the World’s Fastest Man. Just not by a lot.

Gold (and bronze) for Ukrainian high jumpers

Yaroslava Mahuchikh won Olympic gold in the high jump for her war-torn country of Ukraine and, as a bonus, had company. Her teammate Iryna Gerashchenko won the bronze and the teammates hopped, skipped and jumped around the track parading their blue-and-yellow flags in a heartfelt celebration.

Mahuchikh needed fewer tries to clear the winning height of 2 meters than Australia’s Nicola Olyslagers, and so, added the sport’s biggest prize of all — Olympic gold — to her world championship and world record.

Kerr vs Ingebrigtsen is a go for heated men’s 1,500

The best rivalry in track will culminate Tuesday when reigning world champion Josh Kerr of Britain takes on defending Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway.

They squared off in Sunday’s semifinal, too, and Ingebrigtsen edged out the Brit, looking over to him twice as they surged down the homestretch, to win a race that felt like it meant more than it should have in 3:32.38.

“They should be expecting one of the most vicious and hardest 1,500s the sport’s seen in a very long time,” Kerr said.

Did Ingebrigtsen agree?

“Depends who you ask, maybe,” he said. “I mean, racing is what you want it to be.”

