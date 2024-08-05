Protesters who toppled Hasina want Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to lead Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A key organizer of Bangladesh’s student protests says Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus is their choice as head of an interim government a day after longtime Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned. The country’s figurehead president and the military chief said Monday that an interim government would be formed soon. Nahid Islam, the organizer, in a video post in social media said Tuesday the student protest leaders have already talked with Yunus, who consented to take over. Islam said the student protesters would announce more names for the government, and it would be a difficult challenge for the current leadership to ignore their choices.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.