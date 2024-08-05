City of El Paso hosting 4 events where the community can meet city manager candidates

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso invites you to meet with the top 4 candidates favored for the City Manager position. The City says this is a way for the community to speak one-on-one with the finalists being considered for the position.

Here is a list of the final 4 candidates:

Robert Cortinas, CFO and Deputy City Manager for Internal Services Mario D'Agostino, Deputy City Manager for Public Safety Nicole Ferrini, Community and Human Development Director Dionne Mack, Deputy City Manager for Quality of Life

Starting this week, you will have the chance to meet the candidates at 4 meet and greets.