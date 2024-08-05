Skip to Content
News

City of El Paso hosting 4 events where the community can meet city manager candidates

KVIA
By
New
Published 10:48 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso invites you to meet with the top 4 candidates favored for the City Manager position. The City says this is a way for the community to speak one-on-one with the finalists being considered for the position.

Here is a list of the final 4 candidates:

  1. Robert Cortinas, CFO and Deputy City Manager for Internal Services
  2. Mario D'Agostino, Deputy City Manager for Public Safety
  3. Nicole Ferrini, Community and Human Development Director
  4. Dionne Mack, Deputy City Manager for Quality of Life

Starting this week, you will have the chance to meet the candidates at 4 meet and greets.

  1. Tuesday, August 6th, Nolan Richardson Rec Center, 4435 Maxwell, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  2. Wednesday, August 7th, El Paso Convention Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  3. Thursday, August 8th, Beast Urban Park, 13501 Jason Crandall, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  4. Monday, August 12th, Sylvia A. Carreon Recreation Center, 709 Lomita, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Valeria Medina

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content