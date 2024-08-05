City of El Paso hosting 4 events where the community can meet city manager candidates
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso invites you to meet with the top 4 candidates favored for the City Manager position. The City says this is a way for the community to speak one-on-one with the finalists being considered for the position.
Here is a list of the final 4 candidates:
- Robert Cortinas, CFO and Deputy City Manager for Internal Services
- Mario D'Agostino, Deputy City Manager for Public Safety
- Nicole Ferrini, Community and Human Development Director
- Dionne Mack, Deputy City Manager for Quality of Life
Starting this week, you will have the chance to meet the candidates at 4 meet and greets.
- Tuesday, August 6th, Nolan Richardson Rec Center, 4435 Maxwell, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, August 7th, El Paso Convention Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Thursday, August 8th, Beast Urban Park, 13501 Jason Crandall, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Monday, August 12th, Sylvia A. Carreon Recreation Center, 709 Lomita, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.