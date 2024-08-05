Frontier Airlines pilot arrested at Houston airport, forcing flight’s cancellation

HOUSTON (AP) — A Frontier Airlines flight that had been set to go from Houston to the Dallas area last week got canceled not because of weather, but because one of its pilots got arrested.

The pilot, Seymour Walker, was arrested by officers around 4 p.m. Thursday before passengers began to board the plane at Bush Intercontinental Airport, according to Houston police.

Walker was taken “into custody without incident,” Houston police said. Walker, 45, was wanted on an assault-family violence arrest warrant that had been issued by the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Department of Public Safety.

It was not immediately known if Walker was still in custody Monday. The Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Department of Public Safety did not immediately reply to an open records request seeking comment.

Walker could not immediately be reached for comment.

In a statement, Frontier Airlines confirmed the pilot’s arrest and that it was not related to the airlines’ or the pilot’s performance of his job duties.

A replacement for the pilot was not immediately available, forcing the flight’s cancellation, Frontier Airlines said.

“Impacted customers were offered the option of a full refund, credit or re-accommodation on the next available Frontier flight, later that evening. Passengers were also provided a $100 flight voucher, and overnight hotel accommodations as needed,” the airline said.