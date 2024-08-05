Police release images of suspects and car in killing of actor Johnny Wactor in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police have released images of three suspects and the getaway car used in the killing of former “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor in downtown Los Angeles. The two images were released by the Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday in a community alert seeking help in identifying the suspects. One image shows the vehicle, described as a stolen 2018 black Infiniti Q50 with a tan interior. The other image shows three individuals outside the car. Wactor interrupted thieves stealing the catalytic converter from his car last May. The alert states that Wactor was shot in the chest by “suspect 1,” who has tattoos above the left eye and on the right cheek.

