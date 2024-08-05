Tornado briefly sweeps into Buffalo, damaging buildings and scattering tree limbs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A small tornado has damaged buildings, flipped cars and sent debris swirling over downtown Buffalo. The National Weather Service confirms that the swirling column caught on multiple videos shortly before 2 p.m. Monday was a tornado. One video shows the cell appearing to move from Lake Erie into the city, which sits on the lake’s shore. In the aftermath, photos showed a car on its roof in a parking lot, street signs bent and fallen tree limbs across roads and sidewalks. There were no immediate reports of injuries. It is the third tornado reported in Erie County in a month.

