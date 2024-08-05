Prosecutors plan to charge former Kansas police chief over his conduct following newspaper raid

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Two special prosecutors say they plan to file an obstruction of justice charge against a former central Kansas police chief over his conduct following a raid last year on his town’s newspaper, and that the newspaper’s staff committed no crimes. It wasn’t clear from the prosecutors’ lengthy report whether they planned to charge former Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody with a felony or a misdemeanor. Either is possible. They also hadn’t filed their criminal case as of Monday, and that could take days because they were working with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. They detailed events before, during and after the Aug. 11, 2023, raid on the Marion County Record and the home of its publisher, Eric Meyer.

