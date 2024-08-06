5 US troops, 2 contractors hurt in rocket attack as details emerge about strike at Iraq base

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say five U.S. service members and two contractors were injured when two rockets hit a military base in Iraq, as they provide a bit more detail about the strike that occurred Monday. The officials said Tuesday that five of those injured are being treated at the al-Asad airbase and two were evacuated, but all seven are in stable condition. They did not provide details on who was evacuated. The rocket attack is the latest in what has been an uptick in strikes on U.S. forces by Iranian-backed militias. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations.

