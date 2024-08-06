Man wanted in El Paso for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of habitation arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of habitation was arrested Tuesday by deputies with El Paso County Constable Office Precinct Three.

Constable Hector J. Bernal released a statement Tuesday afternoon that said Stephen Vincent Guerra, 46, was located and taken into custody at the 3200 block of Orkney Road. Bernal's office had received information of an active personal recognizance bond revocation warrant for Guerra for the aggravated assault with a bond of $100,000. Guerra is listed as having used a firearm in the assault.

There was also an active personal recognizance bond warrant for Guerra for burglary of habitation with a bond of $100,000.

Constable Bernal's release stated Guerra was booked into the El Paso County Jail with no further incident.

ABC-7 is working to find out more details about Guerra's arrest, including what led up to the crimes he is accused of.

