Microsoft hits back at Delta after the airline said last month’s tech outage cost it $500 million

Microsoft is joining cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike in fighting back against criticism from Delta Air Lines. The airline blames the tech companies for several thousand canceled flights last month. Delta says an outage that started with a faulty software upgrade from Crowdstrike cost it $500 million. A lawyer for Microsoft said in a letter to Delta’s lawyer Tuesday that Delta’s comments are false, misleading, and damaging to Microsoft’s reputation. Delta didn’t comment directly on the accusation, but said it has spent billions for good IT systems.

