Canadian police arrest man after he allegedly makes threats against prime minister online

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police have arrested a man after he allegedly made threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau online. Police say the man made violent threats against Trudeau, the police and security personnel who might attempt to interfere with his plans in an online video. RCMP made the arrest with help from the York Regional Police in Ontario. Dawid Zalewski, 33, of no fixed address, is facing two counts of uttering threats. The arrest comes weeks after two Alberta men were charged after they allegedly directed death threats at the prime minister.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.