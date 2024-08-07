Could another insurrection happen in January? This film imagines what if

NEW YORK (AP) — Election results are contested. Far-right extremists groups are plotting to overthrow the electoral college vote count. Protesters gather in Washington. TV news screens blare: “Capitol in Chaos.” Only this is not January 6th, 2021, but a simulation of an insurrection very much like it. In January last year, a group of former generals, senators, governors and civil servants gathered to run an exercise, a war game, to experience the United States on the brink of civil war in January 2025, and, maybe, to find a few ways to avoid a widely shared American nightmare. Throughout the bipartisan exercise, directors Tony Gerber and Jesse Moss were there with cameras to catch everything that unfolded for the new documentary “War Game.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.