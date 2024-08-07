Daughter of Utah death row inmate navigates complicated dance of grief and healing before execution

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Tressa Honie is caught between anger and grief in the lead-up to Utah’s first execution since 2010. That’s because her father Taberon Dave Honie is the person set to die by lethal injection and her grandmother is the person he brutally murdered in 1998. The heinous intrafamilial crime has placed a strain on her relationships for more than two decades as she’s kept in touch with her father while her mother’s family has fought for him to be put to death. Tressa Honie is dealing with a flood of emotions ahead of the execution set for shortly after midnight on Aug. 8 at the Utah state prison.

