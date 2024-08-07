Farmers honor ‘Peanuts’ creator Charles M. Schulz with corn mazes across US and in Canada

NEW YORK (AP) — Visitors to corn mazes across the country are finding a familiar figure in the winding labyrinth of tall stalks. Snoopy. More than 80 farms in the U.S. and Canada have teamed up with Peanuts Worldwide to create “Peanuts”-themed mazes to celebrate the beloved strip’s 75th birthday. The mazes span 35 states and provinces, from California to New York, Ontario to Texas, and are expected to attract more than 2 million visitors. Farmers are signing up for the free service because the mazes are part of the customer lure, in addition to things like hay rides, fresh produce and pumpkin carvings.

