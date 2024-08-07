FBI: California woman brought sword, whip and other weapons into Capitol during Jan. 6 riot

A California woman has been charged with taking a cache of weapons into the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack by a mob of Donald Trump supporters. An FBI affidavit unsealed on Wednesday says Kennedy Lindsey had a short sword, a steel tactical whip, a collapsible baton, pepper spray, a butterfly knife and a flashlight taser in her possession when a U.S. Secret Service officer searched her backpack. Lindsey was arrested in Los Angeles last month on charges including disorderly conduct and possession of a dangerous weapon in a Capitol building. More than 1,400 people have been charged with Capitol riot-related federal crimes.

