India should soon see its first Olympics sponsor, a sign of the country’s growing Games influence

PARIS (AP) — India’s growing influence in the Olympics during a bid to host the 2036 Summer Games should soon see a first sponsor deal from the country for the IOC. The International Olympic Committee currently has 15 top-tier sponsor partners which collectively paid almost $740 million last year in cash and services, None are from India. The IOC’s marketing director Anne-Sophie Voumard says “we would love to welcome a first new … sponsor from India and I am sure that this is going to happen very, very soon.” India’s richest family, the Ambanis, have funded a hospitality house at the Paris Olympics.

