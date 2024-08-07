Skip to Content
New amphitheater in Northeast El Paso

today at 12:06 PM
11:43 AM

El Paso, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso is looking to build a new amphitheater at the site of the old Cohen Stadium in northeast El Paso.

The city passed an agreement in July to build the new amphitheater in a 4-3 vote.

KVIA has reached out to city representatives for further comment on the vote and the amphitheater.

The amphitheater will be built by Notes Live, a company based in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Notes Live opened an 8,000 seat amphitheater in Colorado Springs this past week.

Rishi Oza

