New amphitheater in Northeast El Paso

El Paso, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso is looking to build a new amphitheater at the site of the old Cohen Stadium in northeast El Paso.

The city passed an agreement in July to build the new amphitheater in a 4-3 vote.

KVIA has reached out to city representatives for further comment on the vote and the amphitheater.

The amphitheater will be built by Notes Live, a company based in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Notes Live opened an 8,000 seat amphitheater in Colorado Springs this past week.