Oklahoma parole board recommends governor spare the life of man on death row

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board has narrowly recommended to the governor that he spare the life of a man on death row. The board voted 3-2 on Wednesday to recommend clemency for 52-year-old Emmanuel Littlejohn. Littlejohn is scheduled to receive a lethal injection next month for his role in the 1992 shooting death of a convenience store clerk in south Oklahoma City. Littlejohn has admitted to his role in the robbery, but says his co-defendant fired the single shot that killed 31-year-old Kenneth Meers. Littlejohn’s attorneys argued to the board that the crime doesn’t warrant the death penalty. Gov. Kevin Stitt must now decide whether Littlejohn should be executed.

