Steve Martin turns down Tim Walz impersonation role on ‘SNL,’ dashing internet’s casting hopes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Steve Martin’s next role will not be the Midwestern politician the internet hoped he’d portray. With Maya Rudolph’s wildly popular impression of Kamala Harris on “Saturday Night Live,” fans clamored to see who the late-night comedy show would pick to play Harris’ new running mate, Tim Walz. Fans quickly drew the comparison of Walz to comedian and actor Steve Martin. The comedian tells the Los Angeles Times that he’s turned down the role. “SNL” producer Lorne Michaels offered Martin the role on the upcoming 50th season, premiering Sept. 28, but Martin said he’s not an “impressionist.” Rudolph will reprise her role as Harris.

