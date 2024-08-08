Case that could keep RFK Jr. off New York’s presidential ballot ends

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A judge is expected to decide soon whether Robert F. Kennedy Jr. falsely claimed to live in New York as the independent presidential candidate fights to get on the state ballot in November. A non-jury trial in Albany over whether Kennedy’s New York nominating petitions should be invalidated ended Thursday without Justice Christina Ryba issuing a decision. Any ruling by the trial judge is expected to be appealed. A lawsuit backed by a Democrat-aligned PAC claims Kennedy’s state nominating petition falsely listed a residence in New York City’s northern suburbs while he actually has lived in the Los Angeles area since 2014.

