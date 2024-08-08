COVID-19 falls to No. 10 cause of death in US
U.S. death rates fell last year for all age groups compared with 2022. That’s according to federal health data released Thursday. COVID-19 fell to the 10th leading cause of death. A couple years ago, it was No. 3. The leading causes were heart disease, cancer and a category of injuries that includes gun deaths and drug overdoses. Death rates by race and ethnicity were down for all groups, but disparities remain. Age-adjusted death rates were lowest among multiracial people and Asian Americans, and highest among Black people.