Fabens ISD kicks off school year with new initiatives rolling in for students

FABENS, TX (KVIA) -- Fabens Independent School District is welcoming students in for the 2024-25 school year! The district is rolling in with new initiatives for the students this year.

FISD is setting up their students for success, Fabens high school continues to grow their P-tech program (pathways to technology) and EMT program this year. This is in part of the dual credit early college high school initiative.

Tune into Good Morning El Paso's for live reports and to hear from interim Superintendent, student athletes, and staff! It's an exciting year for Fabens ISD!