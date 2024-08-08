France beats Germany 73-69 to advance to Olympic men’s basketball gold medal game

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Guerschon Yabusele scored 17 points and France beat Germany 73-69 in front of a raucous crowd to advance to the men’s Olympic basketball gold medal game.

Isaia Cordinier added 16 points and Victor Wembanyama finished with 11 points and seven rebounds to help France – which won the silver medal in Toyko three years ago — reach its second straight Olympic final.

The Paris Games host nation will play the winner of Serbia and the U.S. on Saturday.

Dennis Schroder led Germany with 18 points.

This ends the incredible run the Germans have been on over the last two years. Dating back to winning last year’s World Cup they had won 12 consecutive games in major international competition.

