Hearing in Karen Read case expected to focus on jury deliberations

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — Prosecutors and defense attorneys in the Karen Read case are set to return to court with the focus expected to be on jury deliberations that led to a mistrial on charges she killed her police officer boyfriend. Read is accused of ramming into John O’Keefe with her SUV and leaving him for dead in a January 2022 snowstorm. The defense contends four jurors have said the jury unanimously reached a not guilty verdict on second-degree murder and leaving the scene of a deadly accident and were deadlocked on the remaining manslaughter charge. The hearing is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

