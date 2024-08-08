In Zimbabwe, schoolchildren face threats from animals. Now they are learning how to spot the dangers

SAVE VALLEY CONSERVANCY, Zimbabwe (AP) — In Zimbabwe, increased wildlife activity near people mean that children are at risk of attacks by animals while walking long distances to and from school. Authorities and parents hope an initiative that teaches them how to identify dangers could mitigate the risk. Schoolchildren, many of whom walk through dense forests, are taking classes on animal behavior and how to protect themselves. Water and food scarcity are pushing wildlife animals to raid nearby villages, and the parks agency says the problem will likely worsen due to increased climate change-induced droughts. A teachers’ union says some children are dropping out of school or spending less time in class due to fear, worsening the historically-compromised quality of their education.

