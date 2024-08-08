NMSU Police hold joint training exercise on campus

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- New Mexico State University Police held a training exercise on August 8 at the Branson Library on the NMSU campus.

The NMSU Police Department, as well as the Las Cruces Police Department and Dona Ana County Sheriff's Department trained in a variety of scenarios, including an active shooter situation and a suspicious package.

Justin Dunivan, Interim Police Chief for NMSUPD, said the department holds these exercises yearly to make sure officers are ready for emergency and to give officers experience working with other local departments.