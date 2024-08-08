Noah Lyles competed in the Olympic 200 with COVID and finished 3rd. What we know about his illness

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Noah Lyles said he tested positive for COVID two days before he finished third in the 200-meter final at the Paris Olympics on Thursday night. Lyles said he tested positive early Tuesday morning and quickly got into quarantine. He participated in the 200-meter semifinal on Wednesday, where he finished second. Lyles’ coach afterward said the sprinter was “fine.” Thursday in the final, he finished third. After crossing the line, Lyles fell to his back and writhed on the ground trying to catch his breath. He asked for water and was taken off the track in a wheelchair. The U.S. track federation released a statement saying he was allowed to compete adhering to all Olympic and Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

