NYC driver charged with throwing a lit firework into a utility truck and injuring 2 workers

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City driver has been arrested and charged with tossing a lit firework into a Verizon utility truck and injuring two workers in an apparent act of road rage. Federal prosecutors say Kevindale Nurse was driving in Brooklyn on Jan. 31 when authorities say he cut off the Verizon truck. They say Nurse’s 4-year-old son was with him when he pulled up next to the truck and tossed the explosive device inside, causing multiple injuries to the workers and extensive damage to the truck. Nurse was scheduled to appear in Brooklyn federal court Thursday. His lawyer declined to comment.

