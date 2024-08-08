Police hurl tear gas at protesters in Kenya as Cabinet ministers are sworn in

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police have hurled tear gas at protesters calling for the president’s resignation in the Kenyan capital as a new Cabinet was sworn in. The protests in Nairobi on Thursday were organized by activists upset with President William Ruto even after he dismissed almost all of his ministers and added opposition members to what he called a “broad-based” government. Protests in Kenya started on June 18 with initial calls for legislators to vote against a controversial finance bill that was proposing increased taxes amidst the high cost of living. On June 25, protesters stormed parliament after legislators voted to pass the bill. More than 50 people have died since the protests started, according to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights.

