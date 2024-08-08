The El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation is hosting “Una Noche Cubana” event

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Children's Hospital Foundation (EPCHF) is inviting you to a night of fun, music, and dancing at their "Una Noche Cubana" event that's happening on Saturday, August 10th. The event runs from 5 p.m. to midnight.

The EPCHF's goal is to raise funds for a cardiology service line at the hospital.

The event is sponsored by San Antonio In-Home Health.

Activities include a fedora hat wall, a live auction, and a hole-in-one contest among others.