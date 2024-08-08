Timeline of events in Ferguson, Missouri, after a police officer fatally shot Michael Brown

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — On Aug. 9, 2014, Michael Brown and a friend were walking in the middle of Canfield Drive, a two-lane street in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson, Missouri, when a police officer drove by and told them to use the sidewalk. After words were exchanged, the white officer confronted the 18-year-old Brown, who was Black. The situation escalated, with the officer and Brown scuffling. The officer shot and killed Brown, who was unarmed. Months of unrest followed. Friday marks the 10th anniversary of the shooting that was a pivotal moment in the national Black Lives Matter movement, and helped spur a reckoning of how Black people in Ferguson and elsewhere in the St. Louis region were treated by police and the courts.

