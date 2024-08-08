Trump will hold a news conference in his first public appearance since rival Harris picked Walz

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump says he’ll hold a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida beachside compound. The event scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m. EDT will be his first public appearance since Vice President Kamala Harris became the Democratic presidential nominee and selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate. Trump announced the news conference on his Truth Social network and posted that he was eager to debate Harris. He had teased an announcement about the presidential debate earlier this week after pulling out of an ABC News debate scheduled for Sept. 10. Trump had said he’d prefer that Fox News sponsor the debate, but on Wednesday was showing willingness to reconsider ABC.

