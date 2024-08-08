UTEP announces funding of six projects, promoting cross-border research

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The University of Texas at El Paso has announced six research projects that will collectively receive $120,000 in funding as part of a program aimed to strengthen relationships between researchers on both sides of the border.

Projects selected include developing a new treatment for breast cancer, improve diagnosis procedures for endometriosis, and developing nanomaterials that can catch carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Now in its second year, the U.S.-Mexico Collaboration Fellowship is the product of officials at UTEP and several universities in the Mexican state of Chihuahua.

“We saw very successful results and received great feedback from our community,” Barrio said. “Our goal with this ‘seed’ fund, is to find these initiatives with potential, allow them to expand on their own merits and discover new funding opportunities to continue their research.”

An interdisciplinary committee that includes researchers from UTEP and the partner Mexican universities selected the projects, prioritizing projects that could provide the highest potential impact and benefit to students.