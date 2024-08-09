A bus crashes into a pillar of an overpass in Turkey, killing 9 people and injuring 26 others

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A bus traveling between cities in Turkey has struck a pillar of an overpass, killing nine passengers. Officials say at least 26 other people were injured. The crash occurred Friday on a highway near the town of Polatli, outside the capital Ankara. The bus was traveling from the western city of Izmir to Agri. The crash led to the closure of one side of the highway. The cause was not immediately known.

