Ahead of Olympic women’s boxing title bouts, IOC president again defends Imane Khelif and Li Yu-ting

PARIS (AP) — Algerian boxer Imane Khelif was preparing to fight for an Olympic title when IOC president Thomas Bach again defended her right to compete in the women’s competition at the Paris Games. Khelif is in the final of the women’s welterweight competition and Li Yu-ting of Taiwan will fight for the women’s featherweight title Saturday after a global uproar fueled by misconceptions about their sex. Bach was asked about the issue at his final news conference of the games. The International Olympic Committee president says “this is not a question of inclusion. This is a question of justice.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.