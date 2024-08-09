China auto sales fall in July, while exports jump about 20% as automakers expand across the globe

BANGKOK (AP) — Auto sales in China faltered in July, falling 5% from a year earlier, although exports jumped about 20% from a year earlier as makers of electric vehicles expanded into global markets. The China Passenger Car Association said sales of passenger cars totaled about 2 million units, with 1.6 million sold inside China. About half of the vehicles sold were so-called “new energy vehicles,” or electrics and plug-in hybrids. To try to boost demand, the government has expanded incentives to encourage drivers to trade in their older, gas and diesel-fueled cars and buy EVs. While overall car sales have remained lackluster, sales of EVs rose nearly 30% in July from the year before.

