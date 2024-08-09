France advances to 1st Olympic women’s basketball gold medal game since 2012, beats Belgium in OT
PARIS (AP) — Gabby Williams scored nine of her 18 points in overtime as France advanced to the gold medal game of the Paris Games in women’s basketball, beating neighbor Belgium 82-75 Friday night. The host nation will be playing in the final event of these Olympics on Sunday and is back in the gold medal game for the first time since taking silver of the 2012 London Games. The French lost that game to the U.S. The Americans beat Australia in the other semifinal Friday.