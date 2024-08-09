Israeli troops launch a new assault into Gaza’s Khan Younis as mediators push for cease-fire talks

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli troops have launched a new assault into the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis. The military says they’re targeting Hamas fighters who they claim still operate there despite repeated offensives. American, Qatari and Egyptian mediators have renewed their push for Israel and Hamas to reach a cease-fire deal. Israel said it would attend Aug. 15 talks called by the mediators. Evacuation orders triggered another exodus of Palestinians from eastern districts of Khan Younis. Israeli officials have said they believe Hamas’ newly appointed top leader, Yahya Sinwar, could be hiding there.

