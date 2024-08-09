Japan’s Toyota promises to do better with vehicle testing after major scandal

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota is promising to strengthen oversight of its vehicle certifications so the scandal that surfaced recently over improper tests will never recur. Japan’s top automaker outlined in detail Friday the measures it will take, including greater managerial involvement, assigning more staff to certification tasks and clarifying responsibilities of specific posts, such as the chief engineer. The report was presented to the Japanese government, which has reprimanded Toyota. The wide-ranging fraudulent testing include the use of inadequate or outdated data in crash tests, incorrect testing of airbag inflation and engine power checks. The wrongdoing is said not to affect vehicle safety.

