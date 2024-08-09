Like pit crews but in weightlifting. How loaders keep the Olympic sport going

PARIS (AP) — Before any weightlifter at the Olympics can begin a lift, there’s a very important job to do: make sure the bar weighs what it is supposed to weigh. That is the loaders’ time to shine. Much like a pit crew changing tires in auto racing, they have to quickly add and remove discs so the show can go on. At the Paris Games, the team of 14 loaders is comprised of seven men’s and seven women’s junior weightlifters from around France. They’re determined not to make any mistakes in their Olympic debut, just like the athletes.

