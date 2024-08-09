Near mid-air collision and safety violations led to fatal crash of Marine Corps Osprey in Australia
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A military investigation has found that an Osprey crash in Australia that killed three Marines last August was caused by pilot error during a near mid-air collision. It also found that squadron leadership had permitted “a culture that disregarded safety of flight.” In their report released late Friday, the investigators recommended punitive actions, including potential court martial charges for one senior squadron member and potential administrative actions against the squadron’s former commanding officer. The crash was one of four fatal accidents in the past two years that have drawn renewed congressional scrutiny of the V-22 Osprey, which is able to fly as both an airplane and helicopter.