Poland appeals to Nigeria to free students and lecturer detained while on a study program

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish diplomats are working to try to free seven of its citizens who were detained in Nigeria in what Poland says is misunderstanding amid protests taking place in the West African country. Six Polish students and a lecturer from Warsaw University were detained earlier in the week in the state of Kano in northern Nigeria. They were taking part in a program to study the Hausa language organized by their school’s African studies department. Deputy foreign minister Jakub Wisniewski appealed to Nigeria on Friday to allow the students and lecturer to return home to their families, briefing reporters on the Polish efforts being made in the case after meeting with Nigeria’s charge d’affaires in Warsaw.

